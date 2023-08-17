IYG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (Symbol: IYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $159.67, changing hands as low as $159.18 per share. iShares U.S. Financial Services shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYG's low point in its 52 week range is $137.46 per share, with $176.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.52.

