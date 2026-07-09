IYF vs. KRE: Which Bank ETF Is the Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

The iShares (IYF) provides broader exposure across the financial sector while the State Street SPDR (KRE) focuses exclusively on smaller regional institutions.

KRE features a slightly lower expense ratio and a meaningfully higher trailing-12-month dividend yield.

IYF has historically demonstrated lower volatility and a significantly shallower maximum drawdown compared to the regional banking fund.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares U.s. Financials ETF ›

The iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:IYF) provides broad-based exposure across the financial sector, while the State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEMKT:KRE) focuses strictly on smaller regional institutions with a higher dividend yield.

Financial sector investors face a choice between broad diversification and niche specialization. This comparison explores the distinctions in cost, volatility, and portfolio composition between IYF and KRE to determine which fund may better align with different portfolio objectives and risk tolerances.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric KRE IYF Issuer State Street iShares Share price $75.02 (as of 2026-07-02) $131.89 (as of 2026-07-02) Expense ratio 0.35% 0.38% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-02) 22.90% 10.00% Dividend yield 2.10% 1.40% Beta 1.18 0.82 AUM $5.2 billion $4.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

KRE is the more affordable choice with a 0.35% expense ratio compared to 0.38% for IYF. Additionally, KRE offers a higher payout for income-seeking investors, maintaining a 0.69 percentage point yield gap over the iShares fund.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric KRE IYF Max drawdown (5 yr) (52.70%) (25.10%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,317 $1,748

What's inside

The iShares U.S. Financials ETF provides broad exposure to the domestic financial industry, holding 143 different securities. Its portfolio is composed of 99% financial services and 1% real estate companies, with an additional 0.00% in technology stocks. Its largest positions include Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) at 11.5%, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) at 10.9%, and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) at 4.6%. The fund was launched in 2000. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has paid $1.92 per share over the trailing 12 months, which, on its recent ~$131.89 share price, works out to a 1.40% yield.

The State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF utilizes a representative sampling technique to track the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. This strategy results in a portfolio of 160 holdings concentrated entirely in the financial services sector at 100%. Top holdings include UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) at 1.40%, Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) at 1.38%, and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) at 1.38%. The fund was launched in 2006. State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has paid $1.60 per share over the trailing 12 months, which, on its recent ~$75.02 share price, works out to a 2.10% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Which ETF is the better buy?

These bank ETFs offer investors different levels of risk and return potential, which will ultimately depend on how interest rates shift.

The iShares IYF targets broad financial exposure. Its large positions in some of the leading financial services companies make it more resilient to interest rate swings and enable it to perform relatively better across market cycles. This explains why IYF returned 78% over the past five years, including dividend reinvestment, outperforming KRE’s 36% gain.

KRE’s focus on regional banks offers higher risk but also higher return prospects. Regional banks could perform well if interest rates come down, as they depend on lending to consumers and businesses.

Given the inherent uncertainty in interest rates, IYF is the better choice for a buy-and-hold investor. For an investor just looking to diversify their portfolio in financial services, the iShares U.S. Financials ETF is the better buy.

KRE is a better option for investors who believe the Federal Reserve will eventually cut interest rates and want greater exposure to potentially undervalued regional banks that could benefit. But investors who don’t have a view on interest-rate direction should stick with IYF for its focus on more resilient sector leaders.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.