IYF vs EUFN: U.S. and European Financial Giants Face Off in this ETF Comparison

Key Points

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF offers a significantly higher trailing-12-month dividend yield than iShares U.S. Financials ETF.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has outperformed over the past year but carries a deeper five-year maximum drawdown.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF provides a more diversified portfolio with nearly double the number of holdings compared to iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Msci Europe Financials ETF ›

Comparing iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:IYF) and iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) reveals a choice between broad domestic sector coverage and a higher-yielding, though more volatile, European basket.

Investors often turn to the financial sector for reliable dividends and cyclical growth. While both funds target financial services, the iShares financials fund focuses on the massive domestic market, whereas the iShares Europe financials fund provides targeted access to banks and insurers across developed European economies.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IYF EUFN Issuer iShares iShares Share price (as of 7/30/26) $134.77 $41.70 Expense ratio 0.38% 0.49% 1-yr return (7/30/26) 11.4% 35.4% Dividend yield 1.4% 4.0% Beta 0.89 0.77 AUM $4.5 billion $4.1 billion

The iShares financials fund is the more affordable option with a 0.38% expense ratio. However, income seekers may prefer the iShares Europe financials fund, which offers a significantly higher payout of 4%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IYF EUFN Max drawdown (5 yr) (25.1%) (35.5%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,777 $2,697

What's inside

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF provides concentrated exposure to developed European financial markets across 84 holdings. The portfolio is heavily weighted toward financial services at 98%, with a trace allocation to technology. Its largest positions include HSBC Holdings at 9.9%, Banco Santander at 5.5%, and Allianz at 5.2%. It was launched in 2010. This fund has paid $1.65 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$41.7 share price works out to a 4.0% yield.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF offers a broader domestic strategy with 142 holdings, emphasizing large American institutions. The portfolio consists of 99% financial services and 1% real estate. Its top holdings include Berkshire Hathaway at 11.35%, JPMorgan Chase at 11.24%, and Bank of America at 4.72%. This concentration in domestic giants reflects the relative strength of the U.S. banking system. The fund was launched in 2000 and has paid $1.92 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$134.8 share price works out to a 1.4% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

There are several standard reasons to invest in the financials sector, including diversification, dividend income, and growth. And choosing between iShares’ MSCI Europe Financials and U.S. Financials ETFs may come down to which of these aspects you prioritize. EUFN offers a much higher dividend payout and more robust recent growth, but charges a higher expense ratio and is more volatile than its domestic counterpart. It’s also more concentrated, with fewer total holdings than IYM despite similar total assets under management.

Yet it may offer a different diversification angle: Its focus on developed European financial markets means it’s less tied to the interest rate cycle here in the U.S. If your existing stock portfolio already contains many of the domestic financial giants (the financial sector makes up roughly 12% of the entire S&P 500 value), this may be compelling.

That said, these European financial companies are not immune from the effects of the machinations of the U.S. economy. They’re still affected by things like exchange rates and global financial activity, both in the U.S. and among the European nations represented in its fund. If you’re willing to take on the added cost and volatility, EUFN could provide growth, income, and diversification to your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Msci Europe Financials ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Msci Europe Financials ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Msci Europe Financials ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,463!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,290!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sarah Sidlow has positions in Bank of America and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.