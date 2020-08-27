IYF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (Symbol: IYF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.38, changing hands as high as $119.62 per share. iShares U.S. Financials shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYF's low point in its 52 week range is $81.24 per share, with $143.6859 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.55.

