IYE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (Symbol: IYE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.50, changing hands as high as $47.91 per share. iShares U.S. Energy shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYE's low point in its 52 week range is $43.71 per share, with $51.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.78.

