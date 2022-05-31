Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Energy ETF, where 8,850,000 units were destroyed, or a 11.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IYE, in morning trading today Exxon Mobil is up about 1.9%, and Chevron is higher by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF, which lost 300,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FSIG, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is down about 1.8%.

VIDEO: IYE, FSIG: Big ETF Outflows

