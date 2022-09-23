IYE Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IYE

In trading on Friday, shares of the IYE ETF (Symbol: IYE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.27, changing hands as low as $38.99 per share. IYE shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYE's low point in its 52 week range is $27.28 per share, with $49.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.