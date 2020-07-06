IXUS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: IXUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.05, changing hands as high as $56.93 per share. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXUS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.35 per share, with $63.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.76.

