IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Discloses $127.42K Position in Sony (TYO:6758)

Fintel reports that IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,408.40K shares of Sony Corp (TYO:6758) valued at $127.42K.

In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.30% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sony is 16,110.90. The forecasts range from a low of 12,120.00 to a high of $21,052.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.30% from its latest reported closing price of 13,735.00.

The projected annual revenue for Sony is 12,277,725MM, an increase of 6.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 773.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sony. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6758 is 1.08%, an increase of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 156,926K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,296K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,468K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6758 by 11.72% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 11,152K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,123K shares, representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6758 by 5.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,480K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,411K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6758 by 11.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,765K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,715K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6758 by 0.35% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 4,024K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,979K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6758 by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Sony Maintains 0.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

