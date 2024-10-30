News & Insights

Stocks

IXUP Ltd. Secures Key Contracts and Expands Globally

October 30, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IXUP Ltd. (AU:IXU) has released an update.

IXUP Ltd., a technology company specializing in secure data analytics, has secured a significant A$10 million contract in North America, marking its first revenue in the region. The company is also advancing its Secure Data Engine technology in Australia through a partnership with Microsoft, while expanding its presence in sports analytics via its datapowa division. IXUP’s strategic moves are enhancing its financial position, with a reduced cash burn rate and increased revenue expectations.

For further insights into AU:IXU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.