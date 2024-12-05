News & Insights

IXUP Ltd. Requests Trading Halt for Strategic Placement

IXUP Ltd. (AU:IXU) has released an update.

IXUP Ltd. has requested a trading halt on its shares pending the announcement of a strategic placement aimed at capital raising. The trading suspension is expected to last until the release of the announcement or the resumption of normal trading on December 10, 2024. This move highlights IXUP’s commitment to managing its disclosure obligations and strategic financial planning.

