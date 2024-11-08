News & Insights

IXUP Ltd. Issues 10 Million Performance Rights

November 08, 2024 — 03:23 am EST

IXUP Ltd. (AU:IXU) has released an update.

IXUP Ltd. announced the issuance of 10 million unquoted performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. These securities will not be listed on the ASX, aligning with the company’s strategy to motivate and retain talent. This move reflects IXUP’s commitment to strengthening its workforce and enhancing shareholder value.

