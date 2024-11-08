IXUP Ltd. Announces New Securities Issuance

IXUP Ltd. (AU:IXU) has released an update.

IXUP Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of 35 million options expiring in December 2027, each priced at $0.03, as part of a new securities placement. The issuance is set to take place on February 7, 2025, and aims to enhance the company’s capital structure. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in emerging markets.

