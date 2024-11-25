IXUP Limited Advances with Key Constitutional Amendment

IXUP Ltd. (AU:IXU) has released an update.

IXUP Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including a crucial amendment to its Constitution. This development marks an important step for the technology company as it continues to enhance its Secure Data Collaboration Suite, which is designed to unlock the potential of sensitive data while addressing privacy and security concerns.

