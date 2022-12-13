IXN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Global Tech ETF (Symbol: IXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.31, changing hands as high as $50.00 per share. iShares Global Tech shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXN's low point in its 52 week range is $40.31 per share, with $65.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.20.

