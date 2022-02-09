IXJ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (Symbol: IXJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.15, changing hands as high as $85.48 per share. iShares Global Healthcare shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $72.98 per share, with $90.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.38.

