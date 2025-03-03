IXJ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (Symbol: IXJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.49, changing hands as high as $93.88 per share. iShares Global Healthcare shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $85.21 per share, with $101.305 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.74.

