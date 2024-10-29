News & Insights

IXICO Sees Major Stake Increase by Gresham House

October 29, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

IXICO plc (GB:IXI) has released an update.

IXICO plc has seen a significant change in its voting rights as Gresham House Asset Management Ltd increased its stake to 17.73%, up from a previous 10.70%. This shift highlights potential strategic moves or confidence from the asset manager, sparking interest among investors monitoring IXICO’s market activities.

