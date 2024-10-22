IXICO Corrects Error in Fundraising Resolutions

IXICO plc (GB:IXI) has released an update.

IXICO plc has announced a correction to a clerical error in its recent fundraising resolutions, where the nominal value of new shares was misstated. The company has assured shareholders that no action is required on their part as it plans to propose additional resolutions to correct the mistake at the upcoming general meeting. IXICO continues to focus on leveraging data analytics and AI in neuroscience to aid drug development in neurological diseases.

