IXG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Global Financials ETF (Symbol: IXG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.06, changing hands as low as $77.49 per share. iShares Global Financials shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXG's low point in its 52 week range is $62.50 per share, with $84.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.