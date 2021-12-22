IXG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Global Financials ETF (Symbol: IXG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.64, changing hands as high as $78.92 per share. iShares Global Financials shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXG's low point in its 52 week range is $63.57 per share, with $84.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.