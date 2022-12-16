IXC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Global Energy ETF (Symbol: IXC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.96, changing hands as low as $36.92 per share. iShares Global Energy shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IXC's low point in its 52 week range is $25.8075 per share, with $42.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.97.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: YieldBoost Ranks By Industry
HD Technical Analysis
Funds Holding ASML
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.