IXC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Global Energy ETF (Symbol: IXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.41, changing hands as high as $19.46 per share. iShares Global Energy shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.23 per share, with $31.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.35.

