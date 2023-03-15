IX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Orix Corp (Symbol: IX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.05, changing hands as low as $81.23 per share. Orix Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IX's low point in its 52 week range is $68.775 per share, with $102.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.