IX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Orix Corp (Symbol: IX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.49, changing hands as low as $96.03 per share. Orix Corp shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IX's low point in its 52 week range is $79.51 per share, with $112.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.