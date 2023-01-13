IX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Orix Corp (Symbol: IX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.97, changing hands as high as $83.05 per share. Orix Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IX's low point in its 52 week range is $68.775 per share, with $112.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.