iX Biopharma Unveils Growth Plans at AGM

November 15, 2024 — 05:16 am EST

iX Biopharma Ltd. (SG:42C) has released an update.

iX Biopharma Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting where key initiatives for growth were discussed, including the development of the GLP-1 Wafer, Wafermine, and the Healthspan Product SL-NAD+. The company emphasized its strategic focus on out-licensing opportunities and a commercial strategy for NAD+ to fast-track monetization. This strategic direction aims to boost shareholder value and enhance the company’s market positioning.

