iX Biopharma Unveils Growth Plans at AGM

iX Biopharma Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting where key initiatives for growth were discussed, including the development of the GLP-1 Wafer, Wafermine, and the Healthspan Product SL-NAD+. The company emphasized its strategic focus on out-licensing opportunities and a commercial strategy for NAD+ to fast-track monetization. This strategic direction aims to boost shareholder value and enhance the company’s market positioning.

