IWY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $222.03, changing hands as low as $219.84 per share. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWY's low point in its 52 week range is $182.98 per share, with $245.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $221.56.

