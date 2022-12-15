IWX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (Symbol: IWX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.89, changing hands as low as $64.87 per share. iShares Russell Top 200 Value shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IWX's low point in its 52 week range is $57.03 per share, with $71.8786 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.03.
