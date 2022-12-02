Markets
IWV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

December 02, 2022 — 10:57 am EST

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (Symbol: IWV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $233.96, changing hands as low as $232.41 per share. iShares Russell 3000 shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

iShares Russell 3000 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IWV's low point in its 52 week range is $201.8201 per share, with $280.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $233.21.

