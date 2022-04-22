IWS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: IWS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.79, changing hands as low as $116.86 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWS's low point in its 52 week range is $109.9271 per share, with $124.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.