IWS Group Appoints New Chairman

IWS Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:6663) has released an update.

IWS Group Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Ma Kiu Sang as the new chairman of the Board, effective from 23 May 2024. With over 30 years of experience in various industries, including real estate and finance, Mr. Ma has been with the company since 2018 and will receive an increased annual remuneration of HK$720,000. This leadership change is pivotal for investors as Mr. Ma brings a wealth of experience to the role.

