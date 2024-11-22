News & Insights

IWS Group Anticipates Profit Decline Amid Rising Costs

November 22, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

IWS Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:6663) has released an update.

IWS Group Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant drop in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with expected earnings of at least HK$5.0 million, down from HK$10.4 million the previous year. The decrease is primarily attributed to a substantial rise in employee benefit expenses amounting to approximately HK$13.0 million. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the final results are yet to be audited and may differ from preliminary estimates.

