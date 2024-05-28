IWS and Sumitomo Corporation Forge Strategic Wind Partnership

Integrated Wind Solutions AS (DE:9UG) has released an update.

Integrated Wind Solutions ASA (IWS) has entered a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Corporation, with Sumitomo investing EUR 60 million for a 25.38% stake in IWS’s subsidiary IWS Fleet AS. This equity issuance is based on a pre-money valuation of EUR 176 million and is poised to strengthen IWS Fleet’s financial position in the offshore wind industry. Both companies share a vision for growth in this sector, leveraging their combined expertise and networks.

