News & Insights

Stocks

IWS and Sumitomo Corporation Forge Strategic Wind Partnership

May 28, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Integrated Wind Solutions AS (DE:9UG) has released an update.

Integrated Wind Solutions ASA (IWS) has entered a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Corporation, with Sumitomo investing EUR 60 million for a 25.38% stake in IWS’s subsidiary IWS Fleet AS. This equity issuance is based on a pre-money valuation of EUR 176 million and is poised to strengthen IWS Fleet’s financial position in the offshore wind industry. Both companies share a vision for growth in this sector, leveraging their combined expertise and networks.

For further insights into DE:9UG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.