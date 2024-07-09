And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the United States Fund Finder & ETF Screener, which lost 40,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of NZUS, in morning trading today Microsoft is down about 0.5%, and Apple is higher by about 0.5%.
VIDEO: IWR, NZUS: Big ETF Outflows
