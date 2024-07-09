News & Insights

Markets
IWR

IWR, NZUS: Big ETF Outflows

July 09, 2024 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, where 40,850,000 units were destroyed, or a 8.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWR, in morning trading today Arthur J. Gallagher is up about 0.1%, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the United States Fund Finder & ETF Screener, which lost 40,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of NZUS, in morning trading today Microsoft is down about 0.5%, and Apple is higher by about 0.5%.

IWR, NZUS: Big ETF OutflowsVIDEO: IWR, NZUS: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IWR
NZUS
AJG
HLT
MSFT
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.