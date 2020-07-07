IWR, LVHB: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, where 29,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 7.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWR, in morning trading today Lululemon Athletica is down about 1%, and Spotify Technology is up by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the LVHB ETF, which lost 850,000 of its units, representing a 26.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

