IWR, GXTG: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, which added 28,700,000 units, or a 7.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWR, in morning trading today Fiserv is up about 0.3%, and Advanced Micro Devices is lower by about 1.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the GXTG ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

