IWR Crowded With Sellers

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IWR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $75.27 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of iShares Russell Mid-Cap, the RSI reading has hit 28.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 31.1. A bullish investor could look at IWR's 28.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IWR's low point in its 52 week range is $67.92 per share, with $85.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to find out what 9 other oversold dividend stocks you need to know about »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.