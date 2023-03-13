IWR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IWR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $66.08 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of iShares Russell Mid-Cap, the RSI reading has hit 27.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 35.2. A bullish investor could look at IWR's 27.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IWR's low point in its 52 week range is $60.73 per share, with $80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day.

