IWR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.85, changing hands as low as $78.81 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWR's low point in its 52 week range is $67.92 per share, with $85.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.04.

