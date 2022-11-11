IWR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.69, changing hands as high as $70.84 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWR's low point in its 52 week range is $60.73 per share, with $85.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.75.

