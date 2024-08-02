IWP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: IWP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.69, changing hands as low as $104.81 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWP's low point in its 52 week range is $85.24 per share, with $115.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.20.

Also see:

