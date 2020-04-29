IWP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: IWP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $143.94, changing hands as high as $144.10 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWP's low point in its 52 week range is $101.93 per share, with $163.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $144.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.