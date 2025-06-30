Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, which added 19,850,000 units, or a 14.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWP, in morning trading today Palantir Technologies is up about 4.6%, and Applovin is up by about 6.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the IAUI ETF, which added 80,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IWP, IAUI: Big ETF Inflows

