IWO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $203.03, changing hands as low as $199.13 per share. iShares Russell 2000 Growth shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWO's low point in its 52 week range is $184.64 per share, with $226.2255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $198.66.

