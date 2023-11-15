IWN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $139.18, changing hands as high as $140.15 per share. iShares Russell 2000 Value shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWN's low point in its 52 week range is $124.97 per share, with $157.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.14.

