IWM vs. QQQ: How Small-Cap Diversification Compares to Large-Cap Growth for Investors

Key Points

IWM matches QQQ on cost but offers a higher dividend yield.

The funds delivered nearly identical one-year returns, yet IWM's long-term growth trailed QQQ.

IWM is more diversified by holding count and sector, while QQQ is heavily tilted toward large-cap tech.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 ETF ›

The Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEMKT:IWM) both track major U.S. equity indexes. However, while QQQ is concentrated in large-cap technology and growth names, IWM provides broad exposure to small-cap stocks across a wider range of sectors.

This comparison highlights how these differences play out in terms of returns, risk, and portfolio makeup for investors deciding between the two.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric QQQ IWM Issuer Invesco iShares Expense ratio 0.18% 0.19% 1-yr return (as of March 29, 2026) 20.54% 22.58% Dividend yield 0.46% 0.98% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.15 1.32 AUM $395 billion $74 billion

Expense ratios are nearly identical, so cost may not be a deciding factor. However, IWM offers a higher dividend yield than QQQ, which may appeal to those seeking more income from their investment.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric QQQ IWM Max drawdown (5Y) -35.12% -31.91% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total returns) $1,834 $1,172

What's inside

IWM tracks the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, holding 1,942 stocks and offering significant sector diversification. Healthcare is its most prominent sector, yet only around 18% of the fund is allocated to stocks in this industry. Its other top sector allocations include industrials and financial services, both accounting for around 16% of assets.

Its top holdings are also modest in weight, with Bloom Energy at just 1% of assets, followed by Fabrinet and Coeur Mining.

QQQ is far more concentrated, with just 101 holdings. It’s dominated by technology (with this sector accounting for 50% of the fund), and its largest positions — Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft — reflect its focus on mega-cap tech giants.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

IWM and QQQ differ most sharply in their focus and diversification.

IWM’s top three holdings collectively account for around 2% of total assets, while QQQ’s top three stocks make up nearly 22% of the fund. This can be both an advantage and a downside for both ETFs, but in different ways.

When the tech sector is thriving — as it has been over the last several years — QQQ is primed for significant growth. Its heavy tilt toward its top holdings also means that individual stocks can sway the fund’s overall performance.

Again, that can be a positive when stocks like Nvidia are experiencing staggering growth. But it also makes QQQ more vulnerable to volatility when its top stocks (or the tech sector as a whole) take a tumble. IWM’s diversification shields it from some of this volatility, but it may also earn lower long-term returns than QQQ.

Historically, the data backs this up. QQQ has outperformed IWM over the last five years in total returns, but its steeper max drawdown suggests it’s been hit harder during market downturns.

QQQ may be a good fit for investors seeking heavy tech exposure, with a specific focus on large companies. IWM, on the other hand, could be a better choice for those who prefer more diversification and less of a tilt toward tech stocks.

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Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bloom Energy, Microsoft, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.