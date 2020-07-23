IWM, RCD: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), which added 17,800,000 units, or a 7.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Novavax (NVAX) is up about 0.3%, and LHC Group (LHCG) is higher by about 1.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD), which added 300,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RCD, in morning trading today Amazon.com (AMZN) is off about 1.2%, and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is relatively unchanged.

