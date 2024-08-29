Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, which added 8,250,000 units, or a 2.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today FTAI Aviation is up about 2.2%, and Insmed is up by about 1.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the NVDQ ETF, which added 2,890,000 units, for a 36.6% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IWM, NVDQ: Big ETF Inflows

