Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF , where 7,150,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Sprouts Farmers Market is off about 0.4%, and Insmed is lower by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the LIAW ETF, which lost 10,000 of its units, representing a 34.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IWM, LIAW: Big ETF Outflows

